Chelsea send Nathan to Belenenses on loan
After a difficult loan at Amiens earlier this season, Chelsea have sent Nathan to Portuguese side Belenenses for regular football.
Chelsea youngster Nathan has joined Portuguese Primeira Liga side Belenenses on loan until the end of the season.
Nathan signed for Chelsea for a reported €6.2million in 2015 from Atletico Paranaense before being shipped out on loan to affiliate club Vitesse.
The Brazilian spent two years in the Eredivisie and was then sent to Ligue 1 side Amiens at the start of the current campaign.
However, he managed to play just nine minutes of Ligue 1 football in his solitary appearance, resulting in his loan move ending at the start of the month.
He will link up with Belenenses - who are 11th in the Primeira Liga - until the end of the campaign, as the 21-year-old looks goes in search of more regular football.
