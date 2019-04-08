Chelsea set to field big-money bids from German club for Tammy Abraham

Leipzig could lose star striker Timo Werner in the off-season, with Bayern Munich being heavily linked with a move for the Germany international.

And Football Insider believes that Abraham could come in as a replacement as Leipzig prepare a £30 million bid for the on-loan Chelsea forward.

The 21-year-old has been in electric form for Villa in the Championship this season, scoring 22 goals in 33 games.

Leipzig have sent scouts to watch his progress extensively, including during last weekend’s 2-1 win over Blackburn, where Abraham netted the opener.

A source inside the German club has spoken of how impressed those scouts were by the England international, who has another three years remaining on his Chelsea deal.

The Blues’ willingness to sell could depend on the outcome of their appeal against the two-window transfer ban handed to the club by FIFA for breaking rules over the signing of under-18 players.

If the club fail to overturn the decision, Abraham could play a part in Maurizio Sarri’s first team squad next season.

The striker is currently on loan for the third successive season after spells at Swansea in the Premier League and Bristol City in the Championship, and he has made just two senior appearances for Chelsea.

