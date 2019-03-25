Chelsea star not interested in leaving – even if Zinedine Zidane calls

The La Liga giants are believed to be interested in the midfielder as they prepare for a summer rebuild.

But Kante has vowed to shun any advances from the Merengues, even if they’re led by the France legend, who returned to the Bernabeu dugout earlier this month.

"Today I'm still at Chelsea and what is said elsewhere is not important," Kante told The Mirror.

"Even if Zidane calls me, it's not important. I'm at Chelsea today and I'm focused on that."

Kante joined Chelsea from Leicester City in 2016 after helping the Foxes to their remarkable Premier League victory and has made 132 appearances for the Blues, scoring seven goals.