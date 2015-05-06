Chelsea still hungry for Liverpool win - Matic

Nemanja Matic insists Chelsea remaing hungry for victory at home to Liverpool this weekend, despite having wrapped up the Premier League on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho's men made sure of their first league crown since 2010 with a 1-0 win against Crystal Palace - PFA Player of the Year Eden Hazard netting the winner on the stroke of half-time.

However, with matches against Liverpool, West Brom and Sunderland still to come, Matic says Chelsea will not be taking their foot of the gas.

"We will be prepared for those," he told the club's official website. "Of course we don't have the pressure of needing to win the league anymore, we are first whatever, but we will play seriously and try to enjoy the games we have left.

"We have done a great job this season and we want to carry on like that until the end."

Matic has made 46 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this term, scoring three goals.