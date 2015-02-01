Chelsea striker Costa admits: 'I’m no angel'

The Spain international was handed a three-match ban, the first game of which was served in his team's 1-1 draw against Manchester City, for violent conduct.

Costa appeared to stamp on Can's ankle – one of several confrontations he had during Chelsea's League Cup semi-final second-leg win over Liverpool.

Speaking to The Telegraph, the 26-year-old insisted the Can incident was accidental.

"As far as what happened on Tuesday, the main thing is when I get home I can go home and I can go to sleep knowing that I’ve not done anything wrong, because I never meant to do that and it was not on purpose," Costa said.

"And you can clearly see that on the video. But it is a suspension. I have to accept that, I have to take it.

"Obviously I feel sad because I’m not going to be able to help the team, to play. But I have accept it and respect it."

Costa's confrontational and physical style has been questioned, but he has scored 17 goals – a league-high – for his table-topping team.

Despite his recent ban, he said there were no plans to change his behaviour.

“I’m not saying I’m an angel. I’m no angel. You can see that," Costa said.

"But every time I play I will play the same way because that’s the way I am.

"That’s what I need to do in order to support my family. That’s my bread and butter, also that’s what I need to do for this club and for the fans of this club, for the supporters and for all the people involved in this club.

“On the pitch I will always be like that. That’s my character and I will always compete and compete - always. I’m a different guy off the pitch."