Chelsea submit planning application for new stadium

Chelsea have submitted planning permission for a new stadium at Stamford Bridge with an expanded seating capacity.

The Premier League side's application will now be examined by the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham.

"The council has received a full planning application to build a new football stadium within Stamford Bridge Grounds," a statement from the local government reads.

"Chelsea's application comprises the demolition of the existing stadium - which has a capacity of 41,600 seats - and other buildings within the ground, and the construction of a new larger stadium with a 60,000 seat capacity.

"Other features include stadium-related uses including a club shop and museum, plus a separate restaurant/cafe use."

Stamford Bridge was first opened in 1877 and mainly served as an athletics venue in its early years, with Chelsea playing their home games at the Bridge ever since their foundation in 1905.

Chelsea's home ground most recently underwent major changes in the late 1990s, with reconstruction of the west stand completed in 2001. At the same time the east stand had undergone an extensive refurbishment.