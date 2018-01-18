Chelsea in talks over deal for Roma full-back Emerson

Chelsea are in talks over a potential move for Roma full-back Emerson Palmieri, the defender's agent has claimed.

The Premier League side have been linked with several left-backs in recent months, with coach Antonio Conte reportedly eager to give Marcos Alonso more competition.

Juventus' Alex Sandro was reported to be Chelsea's primary target before the start of the season, but the Serie A champions' asking price is said to have put the Blues off a move.

Emerson has only played twice for Roma since returning from a serious knee injury at the start of December, but he did make 25 appearances in Serie A last term.

And the 23-year-old's agent, Fernando Garcia, believes a move to Chelsea is a "concrete possibility".

"There's nothing certain yet," he told Calciomercato. "We are in a phase of discussion and evaluation.

"Chelsea are a concrete possibility, absolutely. Now the two clubs are talking, so we will see if they reach a positive conclusion. I have no planned trips to Italy, at least for the moment, as we are waiting for developments.

"Obviously, Emerson would love to play in the Premier League and it would be a dream to work with Conte, as he is among the best coaches in the world."