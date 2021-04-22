Chelsea transfer news: Blues and Tottenham both in race to sign Brazilian starlet

Chelsea and Tottenham are among the clubs keeping tabs on Palmeiras midfielder Gabriel Menino, according to reports.

The Brazilian is expected to move to Europe in the summer after excelling in his homeland.

The two London clubs are among Menino’s suitors, but Calciomercato reports that Juventus and Atletico Madrid are also interested in the 20-year-old.

Menino made his first-team debut for Palmeiras in January 2020, having come through the youth ranks at the club.

He has scored four goals and provided seven assists in the Brazilian league since making his professional bow.

Menino represented his country at the 2019 South American U-20 Championship and was called up to the senior squad for the first time last year.

Chelsea have been monitoring his progress for a while, and were first linked with Menino earlier this year.

However, Thomas Tuchel’s side will have to win a four-way fight before welcoming the youngster to Stamford Bridge.

Juventus and Atletico are also known to be admirers of the versatile Menino, who can also fill in at right-back.

And Tottenham are keen on him too, as the club seek to bring down the average age of their squad.

Menino is under contract at Palmeiras until 2024, but the Brazilian side are not expected to stand in his way if offers come in this summer.

However, the fact he has three years remaining on his deal will allow Palmeiras to extract a higher fee from potential buyers.

The Sao Paulo-based side may look to encourage a bidding war between Chelsea, Spurs, Atletico and Juve in a further effort to drive up the price.

Brazilian players such as Willian, Oscar, Ramires and David Luiz have had success at Chelsea in the past, while Thiago Silva and the Brazil-born Jorginho currently ply their trade at Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham include Brazilian winger Lucas Moura among their squad, with loanee Carlos Vinicius set to return to Benfica at the end of the campaign.

