Chelsea targeting £42m release clause of exciting attacking talent: report

Chelsea are looking to add more attacking talent to their squad in the summer, with one target available for just £42m.

Raheem Sterling, Nicolas Jackson, Cole Palmer, Mykhalo Mudryk, Christopher Nkunku and Noni Madueke have all been signed for the Blues in recent seasons, but Palmer is arguably the only player to have impressed since arriving.

That could be set to change, though, as Chelsea target one of the hottest prospects in Europe who is available for a much more reasonable price than they have paid for some of their aforementioned attackers.

Palmer is arguably the only attacker that has impressed for Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are monitoring Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao, who has a release clause of £42m.

“Nico Williams is on Chelsea list of players being monitored, he has a release clause, and Chelsea know all the conditions,” Romano told CaughtOffside.

“At the moment, nothing is 100 per cent decided yet, and there are also other clubs keen, but Nico has been on Chelsea's list since last summer.”

Williams has been flying for Athletic Bilbao (Image credit: Getty Images)

An exciting winger, Williams is comfortable on either flank and has excelled for Atheltic Bilbao this term. The 21-year-old has registered six goals and 11 assists in 27 appearances in all competitions in 2023/24, and is continuously improving week-by-week.

A move in the January transfer window initially looked likely for the Spanish international, but at the start of December 2023 he signed a contract extension to keep him in the Basque Country until the summer of 2027. His new deal saw a release clause added, though, making it far easier for him to move away if another club matches the fee.

Transfermarkt also values Williams at £42m, meaning the Blues wouldn't be paying way over the odds on this transfer like they have done with other deals in recent times.

More Chelsea stories

Arsenal to move for €100m Chelsea flop Mykhaylo Mudryk, in shock transfer twist: report

Chelsea ready to offload their 'smartest signing' of last summer, following League Cup embarrassment: report

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino hits back at Gary Neville's 'billion pound bottle jobs' jibe