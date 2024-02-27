Chelsea ready to offload their 'smartest signing' of last summer, following League Cup embarrassment: report

Chelsea are looking to sanction a sale of a player that they only signed last summer, with the League Cup final disappointment still fresh in their minds.

The Blues were beaten 1-0 in extra-time by Liverpool on Sunday, with Jurgen Klopp bringing on several youngsters and seeing his side improve as the game went on. The result was a big embarrassment for Chelsea, with Gary Neville now infamously labelling the side “billion-pound bottle jobs”.

Stamford Bridge supremo Todd Boehly greenlit a summer spending spree last year that saw the likes of Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer and Christopher Nkunku join for big money – but now, the west Londoners might be looking at recouping some of the money they've shelled out.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly presided over a big-money summer window last year (Image credit: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

According to HITC via The Express, Robert Sanchez is one of the first on the chopping block, following an injury-hit season at the Blues.

Chelsea bought the Spaniard from Brighton & Hove Albion for a reported £25 million to replace countryman Kepa Arrizabalaga, with former women's goalkeeper Karen Bardsley declaring the custodian “Chelsea's smartest signing”. With just 19 appearances for the club so far, however, Dorde Petrovic has kept net recently and lined up in the Cup final.

Sanchez had a tough start to the season between the sticks before his injury, with his unavailability perhaps playing a part in the decision to move him on after just 12 months in the capital.

Robert Sanchez could be sacrificed already (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rumours persist that the 26-year-old could be replaced by Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale, who has made just five appearances in the Premier League this term.

Sanchez is valued at €30m by Transfermarkt.

