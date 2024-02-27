Arsenal to move for €100m Chelsea flop Mykhaylo Mudryk, in shock transfer twist: report

By Mark White
published

Arsenal were turned down by Mykhaylo Mudryk in January 2023 – but could return for the Ukrainian once more

Former Arsenal target Mykhaylo Mudryk dejected at full time of the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 26, 2023 in London, United Kingdom.
(Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Arsenal are ready to end Mykhaylo Mudryk's Chelsea hell and bring the speedster from west London to north. 

That's according to one report, which has claimed that the Gunners are still interested in the Ukrainian over a year after he rejected them. Mikel Arteta was said to be a big fan of Mudryk during his Shakhtar Donetsk days – but Arsenal were gazumped by rivals Chelsea to his signature.

Shakhtar confirmed upon his sale that Mudryk was purchased for a national record of €70 million, with €30m of add-ons included in the deal when he signed an eight-and-a-half year contract. Yet just 18 months into such a deal, the 23-year-old could be set to leave Stamford Bridge already. 

Mykhaylo Mudryk applauds while being introduced to the fans on the pitch at half time during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on January 15, 2023 in London, England.

Mykhaylo Mudryk cost €100m, with add-ons included (Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Now, a report from Fichajes says that despite Mudryk opting for Chelsea in the 11th hour and shunning the Gunners' advances, he could make a big u-turn.

The Blues are said to be hugely disappointed in the star, with Harry Redknapp having revealed that former manager Frank Lampard told him Mudryk, “doesn't know the game.” A loan move has been touted with Juventus another possible destination.

Despite the report, however, Mudryk leaving for Arsenal simply seems preposterous at this stage. The winger has potential to be a star but has not shown it in the Premier League – and for the money that Chelsea paid and the length of his contract, Arsenal would surely have to fork out a lot to bring him to the Emirates Stadium. After missing Mudryk, Arsenal signed Leandro Trossard.

Arsenal star Leandro Trossard looks on during the pre-season friendly match between 1. FC Nürnberg and Arsenal FC at Max-Morlock Stadion on July 13, 2023 in Nuremberg, Germany.

Leandro Trossard signed instead of Mudryk (Image credit: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Arsenal have plenty of previous in dealing with Chelsea, however, having bought the likes of Jorginho and Kai Havertz – the latter of which, similarly to Mudryk, underwhelmed at Chelsea before being sold on to a club who were originally interested in signing him.

Mudryk is worth €40m, according to Transfermarkt

