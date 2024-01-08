Chelsea agreement for Victor Osimhen given green light, as incredible £112m deal nears: report

Chelsea are in position to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli, with a cleverly structured deal that would see the Nigerian move to the Premier League for over £100 million.

That's according to incredible reports today, claiming that Osimhen has given his nod to the Blues over the move. The striker is currently preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations – and even recently signed a new deal with employers Napoli, with a release clause of £112m.

But that new contract could well have been nothing more than insurance for the Scudetto holders, with the biggest clubs in Europe all competing for Osimhen's signature.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen could be bound for Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to TEAMtalk, citing sources in Italy, the hitman has agreed on terms with Chelsea over a move, which should happen in the summer.

Apparently, Didier Drogba and John Obi Mikel have both pitched Stamford Bridge to the star, who is "happy to do a pre-agreement this month that would see him officially make the move in summer." The report adds that, "Multiple sources in Italy expect some movement to happen in the coming weeks and are convinced this is the last season they will see the 25-year-old in the famous light blue of the Serie A champions."

Despite this bombshell, however, a move remains unlikely for a number of reasons right now. Chelsea still remain outside the top four and are an outside bet for Europe's premier competition – meaning that Osimhen committing to a transfer now would be a little premature. With Osimhen a target for the biggest clubs on Earth, Chelsea would have to structure an unbeatable deal for the striker, and with their summer financial situation yet to be confirmed, it's improbable that they could do so.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is rumoured to be close to signing Osimhen (Image credit: Getty Images)

This isn't the first time we've heard this, either. In October, Italian journalist Valter De Maggio has told Televomero that an "agreement is in place" between Osimhen and the Reds ahead of a move next summer.

Osimhen is valued at €110m by Transfermarkt.

