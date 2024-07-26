Chelsea ‘working on’ key summer transfer - with negotiations ongoing: report

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca appears to be closing in on his seventh signing of the summer after it was revealed the club are 'working on' bringing in another edition to bolster the ranks at Stamford Bridge.

Maresca is tasked with changing the tides in West London, after consecutive finishes outside the top four for the free-spending Blues.

The current crop of Chelsea players have recently arrived in America for their pre-season tour, starting with a 2-2 draw with League One outfit Wrexham.

Chelsea closing in on key target

According to Fabrizio Romano, via Caught Offside, Chelsea are continuing to work on the signing of Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, with Maresca seemingly unimpressed by the club's current options between the sticks.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, who recently spent a year on loan at Real Madrid, failed to make the desired impression back in his homeland and now finds his underwhelming career at Stamford Bridge looking destined to come to and end this season.

Meanwhile, Đorđe Petrović and Robert Sanchez have both been linked with moves away from London this summer, with neither goalkeeper able to lock down the number one spot amid the chaos of last season.

Filip Jorgensen of Villarreal (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 22-year old Jorgensen enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last season, starting in all but two La Liga fixtures for Villarreal.

Speaking via his Daily Transfer Briefing, Romano told Caught Offside that talks were developing positive between the Chelsea and Villarreal over the transfer, although an agreement was not yet close.

“I can also tell you that there is still no business between Chelsea and Villarreal for Filip Jorgensen,” he said.

Robert Sanchez has struggled to deliver consistently since his move from Brighton (Image credit: Getty Images)

“From what I’m told, the goalkeeper wants to go to Chelsea and Chelsea are working on it. They offered €20m but Villarreal want €25m, so it’s a really small gap.

“The negotiation will probably go to next week, but there’s a big chance to get the deal done.”

Jorgensen's arrival would be the fourth goalkeeper signing in just two years at Stamford Bridge, with his estimated €25 million fee expected to take spending on goalkeepers alone up €75 million in that same time frame.

