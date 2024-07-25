The most efficient Fantasy Premier League team revealed with Cole Palmer among major stars snubbed

It’s that time of the year when we all start plotting our Fantasy Premier League teams in the hopes of building a league-winning team to earn bragging rights over your pals.

But while our teams go through endless revisions as we change our minds and flip-flop over which big hitters to include or where this season’s bargain lie,

the number crunchers at Instant Casino have come up with what they believe is the most efficient FPL team that you can possibly devise.

They’ve created a full 15-player squad that doesn’t rely on the top scorers from each position, but instead those that gave the best possible points return, per pound spent last season.

And their findings throw up some interesting selections and omissions. The likes of Bukayo Saka, Erling Haaland, Cole Palmer and Mohamed Salah will be the first names on plenty of teamsheets this season, but not in this team, as that high-profile quartet all miss the cut, owing to them not being as economical as other selections.

The biggest bargain of all is Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who earned 30.6 points per million pounds spent, while Arsenal defensive duo Ben White (28 points per million pounds spent) and William Saliba (27.33 points) are next up.

The best value midfielder is another Gunners man in Declan Rice (25.38 points), ahead of Manchester City’s Rodrigo (24.46 points) and Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United (24.4 points), while Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins (25.33 points) is the pick of the strikers.

Take a look at their squad in full below.

The most efficient FPL team

GK: Pickford - Everton - £5.0m

GK: Onana - Manchester United - £5.0m

DEF: White - Arsenal - £6.5m

DEF: Saliba - Arsenal - £6.0m

DEF: Pedro Porro - Tottenham - £5.5m

DEF: Branthwaite - Everton - £5.0m

DEF: Anderson - Crystal Palace - £4.5m

MID: Foden - Manchester City - £9.5m

MID: Gordon - Newcastle United - £7.5m

MID: Bowen - West Ham United - £6.5m

MID: Rodrigo - Manchester City - £6.5m

FWD: Watkins - Aston Villa - £9.0m

FWD: Solanke: Bournemouth - £7.5m

FWD: J. Alvarez - Manchester City - £7.0m

