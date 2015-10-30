Chelsea unaware of legal paperwork from Carneiro

Chelsea have not received any legal paperwork amid reports Eva Carneiro is to sue to the club for constructive dismissal.

Reports in the British media stated Chelsea had been served legal papers by their former team doctor that will trigger a public employment tribunal.

Carneiro was removed from first-team matchday duties in August after she and physio John Fearn received criticism from manager Jose Mourinho for treating Eden Hazard.

Their decision left Chelsea temporarily down to nine men in their 2-2 draw with Swansea on August 8.

Mourinho was cleared by the Football Association in September of using sexist language towards Carneiro - who subsequently left Chelsea following her demotion - during the touchline row against Swansea, leading the doctor to question the governing body's disciplinary process.

Former Real Madrid and Inter coach Mourinho said he was not aware of the reported latest development in the saga when asked about it at Friday's media conference before a Chelsea spokesman interjected.

The club official said: "I'm not aware we have received any paperwork so we will keep to our stance that it is an internal staffing matter."