Chelsea youngster Piazon blasts club's loan policy

Lucas Piazon has blasted Chelsea's loan policy after the forward joined Fulham until the end of the season.

It is the fifth such move for the 22-year-old, who arrived at Stamford Bridge as a highly rated teenager from Sao Paulo in 2011.

The Brazilian, who has spent time with Malaga, Vitesse, Eintracht Frankfurt and Reading, is struggling to see the value in being farmed out time and time again.

"It makes no sense to go on loan all the time," he said in quotes reported by the Daily Mail.

"It is not good for any player in my experience – or the experience of the other boys. I don't see it as a positive thing any more. To be in a different place every year is not good for me at 22.

"It's difficult to get a place in the team. They have their own players. You do your best, try to get a place in the squad, minutes on the pitch, score and create goals. That's all you can do."

Chelsea's website lists 38 players as being on loan for all or part of the 2016-17 season.

Piazon has made one Premier League appearance for Chelsea, coming on as a substitute in the 8-0 home win over Aston Villa in December 2012.

