Chelsea's Marin loaned to Trabzonspor

Chelsea have loaned attacking midfielder Marko Marin to Trabzonspor for the remainder of the campaign, with the Super Lig side having an option to make the move permanent.

The 26-year-old has struggled to establish himself under a succession of managers at Stamford Bridge, having been loaned out to Sevilla, Fiorentina and Anderlecht during recent seasons.

Marin has two years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge, but his days with the Premier League champions appear numbered after agreeing a temporary move to Turkey.

"The winger will spend the 2015/16 campaign on loan in Turkey and the agreement includes an option to purchase," read a statement on Chelsea's official website.

Marin follows Juan Cuadrado in moving away from Chelsea on loan, the Colombian having joined Juventus on Tuesday.