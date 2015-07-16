Chicago Fire 0 Columbus Crew 1: Kamara's header ends Crew's away drought

Columbus Crew notched their first away win of the 2015 MLS season on Wednesday, with Kei Kamara's thumping header securing victory in Chicago.

Kamara powered Ethan Finlay's cross into the net four minutes prior to the interval at Toyota Park, as the Crew defeated Chicago Fire 1-0.

The win ended Columbus' 10-match streak without victory on the road in MLS, and sent Gregg Berhalter's men into second in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Crew (27 points) pushed New York Red Bulls (26) down to third, while DC United (35) remain well out in front in the East.

Columbus dominated the match in Chicago, finishing the contest with 14 shots to eight but an impressive display from goalkeeper Sean Johnson kept the hosts in the game until the final minute.

But Johnson could do little about Kamara's effort in the 41st minute, as the Sierra Leone international striker timed his run into the box perfectly, leaping to head home from 10 yards.

The Crew should have scored again in the second half, with Johnson pulling off impressive saves to deny Finlay, Federico Higuain and Kamara.

But his Fire team-mates could not pay him back with an equaliser, although Jason Johnson saw a 90th-minute header flash wide.