Chiefs appoint Molefi Ntseki as Head of Technical and Youth Academy

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the appointment of former Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki as the clubs Head of Technical and Youth Development ahead of the new season.

The 51-year-old will stay at the club for an initial period of three years, with an option to extend his stay for another two-years.

Ntseki's appointment comes after Amakhosi looked to further strengthen the institution’s technical operations of building teams that will compete strongly at all levels.

The former Bafana Bafana coach will have the responsibility of advising on all technical operations and developing the strategy for the senior team, Chiefs Youth Development Academy and the reserves.

The Free State-born tactician is not new to Chiefs as he has worked with members of the Chiefs technical team during his time with Bafana Bafana as a coach, where he called up assistant coach Arthur Zwane, goalkeeper coach Lee Baxter and analyst Mark Davy to work with him during a number of international matches.

Speaking on his appointment, Amakhosi chairman Kaizer Motaung said: 'We are delighted to have Molefi Ntseki at Kaizer Chiefs.

'Molefi comes at the right time as we implement changes that we believe are necessary for the Club as we go into the future. We strongly believe that we have appointed the right person for the position as he is someone who has really worked at all stages of football, from school level, youth structures and all our national teams.

'We want to make progress in the way we run our football technical operations at all levels,' adds Motaung. 'We also do not want to lose all the good lessons we have learned in as far as our Youth Development Academy is concerned. Kaizer Chiefs has seen good players come through our youth structures and we would like for that to continue.

'We look forward to Molefi’s contribution within the Kaizer Chiefs set-up. We believe he will work well with all the coaches from senior to junior levels and members of the technical team as we continue to build the Club and maintain its position in South African football and growth in Africa.'