Chiefs confirm new date for Caf CL clash against Bamenda

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed a new date for their Caf Champions League clash against PWD Bamenda after the second leg preliminary round encounter was postponed.

The Glamour Boys were set to welcome PWD Bamenda to the FNB Stadium for the return leg on Friday, but the Cameroonian outfit have since requested a postponement to the fixture through Caf.

'Cameroonian side PWD Bamenda have requested through CAF a postponement of our CAF CL 2nd Leg Prelim match scheduled for tomorrow, Friday 4th December,' Chiefs confirmed on Thursday.

December 3, 2020

However, Amakhosi have since confirmed that their encounter will now be played on Saturday, 5 December.

'Update: CAF have approved our proposal to play the match on Saturday 05 December 2020. We await the Team’s arrival. Kick off is set for 18:00,' Chiefs revealed.