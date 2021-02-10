Chiefs confirm travelling squad for Wydad clash

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed their 18-man squad for their upcoming Caf Champions League group stage clash against Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic.

Amakhosi are the sixth South African team after Ajax Cape Town, Mamelodi Sundowns, Manning Rangers, Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United to participate in the group stages of the continental competition.

The Glamour Boys will now jet off to Morocco when they take on Wydad at the Mohammed V Stadium on Saturday and are expected to be back in Johannesburg on Monday.

Gavin Hunt named Itumeleng Khune and Daniel Akpeyi ahead of Bruce Bvuma, while Daniel Cardoso, who has featured in all Chiefs’ games this season, has been named in defence.

The likes of Lebogang Manyama, Erick Mathoho, Kearyn Baccus, Siphelele Ntshangase and Lazarous Kambole are absent from the squad are Hunt looks to rotate his squad during their congested fixture schedule.

The match between Kaizer Chiefs and Wydad Casablanca is scheduled to kick off at 9pm on Saturday.

Kaizer Chiefs’ travelling squad to Morocco:

Goalkeepers:

Daniel Akpeyi and Itumeleng Khune

Defenders:

Yagan Sasman, Daniel Cardoso, Njabulo Blom, Anthony Akumu Agay, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Happy Mashiane, Siyabonga Ngezana, Reeve Frosler

Midfielders:

Willard Katsande, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Darrel Matsheke, Dumisani Zuma, Philani Zulu

Forwards:

Leonardo Castro, Samir Nurkovic, Bernard Parker