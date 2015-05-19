Chiellini 'bears no grudge' with Suarez

As Giorgio Chiellini and Luis Suarez head towards a first reunion since the latter's bite at the World Cup, the Juventus defender insists he bears no grudges towards the Uruguayan.

In the final group match between Italy and Uruguay at the World Cup in Brazil last year, Suarez bit the left shoulder of Chiellini - the third time the forward had committed such an offence in his career.

He was subsequently banned from all football for four months, but will face Chiellini again when Barcelona take on Juve in the UEFA Champions League final in Berlin on June 6.

But Chiellini says he will not treat Suarez any differently when they come face to face for the first time since that notorious incident in Natal.

"Suarez? I bear no grudges," Chiellini said.

"I'll mark him like I marked [Karim] Benzema, [Lionel] Messi, like I marked [Cristiano] Ronaldo and Neymar, like I marked [Gareth] Bale."