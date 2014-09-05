Chiellini forced to miss Norway qualifier

The Juventus star was forced to sit out of Italy's 2-0 friendly win over Netherlands on Thursday and the Italian Football Federation confirmed on Friday that he will also miss the Norway game.

Italy head to Oslo for the opening fixture of their European Championship qualifying campaign in Group H and they are already without Chiellini's Juve team-mate Andrea Barzagli.

The national team's doctor stated earlier on Friday that Chiellini would undergo an MRI scan to determine the full extent of his injury and whether playing on Tuesday would be an option.

However, it was confirmed in a brief statement on Italy's official Twitter account that Chiellini will not be available, although he will stay with the squad.

"Chiellini is out against Norway," the tweet revealed. "In accordance with [head coach Antonio] Conte and Juventus, he will remain with the Azzurri until the end of the international break."

Chiellini's Juve colleagues Leonardo Bonucci and Angelo Ogbonna are expected to line up in the heart of Italy's defence.