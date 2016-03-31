Chiellini: Rugani on track for 15-year Juventus career

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani is good enough to thrive at the Serie A champions for the next decade and beyond, according to team-mate Giorigio Chiellini.

The 21-year-old has been in and out of Massimiliano Allegri's team since his return to the club from Empoli, who they meet in Serie A on Saturday.

Rugani has only started four league matches, but Juventus stalwart Chiellini has seen enough to be convinced he is destined for future success and urged his colleague not to get frustrated.

"Daniele arrived as a 21-year-old, has come on a great deal and is on the right track for a guy who has 10 to 15 seasons at Juventus ahead of him," Chiellini told Mediaset.

"When you arrive here you can't expect to play every game in your first season, that's also how it was for me. He's developing steadily and he just needs to keep on going."

Chiellini is aiming to return to fitness for the home clash with Empoli having struggled to shake off a calf injury that has led to him only playing only one league game since February 7.

The 31-year-old says he is raring to go and does not want his campaign to be interrupted until its conclusion.

He added: "I missed just one game last term but unfortunately it was our most important match of the season and perhaps the biggest of my career to date [the Champions League final].

"Sadly I have been out for longer this time around but I need to congratulate my team-mates on the way they have kept pace with and leapfrogged Napoli over these past two months.

"They drew just one game and narrowly missed out on a Champions League last-eight place against the second strongest team in the world. Now I'm feeling good, I hope to return on Saturday and keep going right through until mid-July.

"Now comes the most important part of our campaign. There are eight league games and the Coppa Italia final remaining. It's better to be in front and have it all in your own hands rather than rely on results elsewhere.

"We'll aim to win everything, knowing that it won't be easy."