Chiellini salutes Juve fight after Coppa triumph

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini highlighted the importance of his team's never-say-die attitude after coming from behind to beat Lazio 2-1 after extra time to win the Coppa Italia for the first time in 20 years.

The Serie A champions went into Wednesday's contest looking to end an unenviable run of losing their only three Coppa finals since success in 1995 and Alessandro Matri's extra-time winner ultimately clinched a record 10th title.

Stefan Radu initially gave Lazio an early lead, but Chiellini himself pulled Juve level again shortly after.

Juve were clinical when it mattered and Matri netted the winner seven minutes into the additional period, leaving just Barcelona standing in the way of a historic treble, and Chiellini praised the team's refusal to give up.

"We did well to never give in, we remained united and fought for every ball," he told Rai Sport. "Then we have players who can change a game.

"This team motivates itself. We help each other out to be at our best, find extra motivation and improve from game to game.

"We had not won the Coppa for 20 years, so we really wanted this trophy and now we will enjoy it to the fullest.

"We put in a great performance and knew it would be difficult, as Lazio are in good shape and they caused us problems.

"They made us run hard and they played well. Berlin [for the UEFA Champions League final] is some way off – now we deserve to enjoy this with our fans all over the country."

Juve can complete their treble in a showdown with Barcelona in Berlin on June 6.