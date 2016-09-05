Chiellini used up all his errors, jokes Ventura

Italy coach Giampiero Ventura joked that Giorgi Chiellini used up all of his errors following Monday's red card in World Cup qualifying, while the defender lamented his "off night".

Chiellini received two yellow cards as 10-man Italy kicked off their Group G campaign with a 3-1 victory in Israel.

With Italy leading 2-1 thanks to opening goals from Graziano Pelle and Antonio Candreva's penalty, Chiellini was sent off 10 minutes into the second half, setting up a tense finale.

Italy, however, held on for maximum points in Ventura's first World Cup qualifying match in charge.

"Usually Chiellini makes two mistakes every five years, so he used up all his bonuses!" Ventura told Sky Sport Italia.

"We did some good things, but also conceded a goal in a game we were dominating without a single shot on target to that point. I am satisfied because we created several chances and played as a team, albeit struggling for 10 minutes after Chiellini's dismissal.

"In three days I did see steps forward compared to our performance against France."

Chiellini used social media to salute his team-mates for their efforts away from home.

"It was an off night for me, but fortunately the squad was formidable and brought home the three points," Chiellini wrote via Twitter.