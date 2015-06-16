Chile 3 Mexico 3: Vidal stars as hosts are held

Chile played out a 3-3 draw against Mexico at the Copa America after a starring display by midfielder Arturo Vidal.

Vidal netted a brace, and set up Eduardo Vargas, as Chile twice came from behind before then giving up a second-half lead.

Vicente Vuoso struck twice for Mexico and Raul Jimenez also scored, with the hosts denied a winner by two close offside calls - including Alexis Sanchez appearing to be on when he netted.

Chile top Group A on four points, while Bolivia (4), Mexico (2) and Ecuador (0) are behind them.

It was a cagey opening in Santiago, with neither the hosts nor their opponents able to create much in the opening exchanges.

But the game came to life in the 21st minute.

Chile were caught outnumbered in defence, and it led to Juan Carlos Medina squaring for Vuoso to scramble in the game's opening goal.

Jorge Sampaoli's men responded almost immediately through Vidal.

Charles Aranguiz's corner found the Juventus star unmarked near the penalty spot, and he buried his header into the bottom corner.

The goals continued to come and Mexico retook the lead just before the half-hour mark.

Jimenez got on the end of Adrian Aldrete's corner, somehow directing his header into the corner to put Mexico 2-1 up.

But, once again, Miguel Herrera's men would be pegged back.

This time it was Vargas with a header, getting on the end of Vidal's cross in the 42nd minute to level the contest at 2-2.

Just 10 minutes into the second half and Vidal's brilliant outing continued.

He looked to take a Sanchez pass inside the area but was clumsily brought down by Gerardo Flores after taking a touch, earning a penalty.

Vidal stepped up and sent Jose de Jesus Corona the wrong way, scoring his second spot-kick in as many games.

Jorge Valdivia rifled in a 64th-minute strike, but it was ruled out after Vidal - who knocked down the header - was ruled offside in a close call.

Chile would rue that moment soon after as Vuoso equalised.

Aldrete put Vuoso in behind and he made no mistake with a smart hooked finish past the onrushing Claudio Bravo.

Valdivia had a shot go inches wide after wonderful build-up play that finished with Vidal laying off to him on the edge of the area as Chile pushed.

Sanchez thought he had scored the winner with 10 minutes remaining as he tapped in a Mauricio Isla cross, but the flag went up once more as no winner was forthcoming for Chile.