Chile must forget Copa glory - Pizzi

Chile coach Juan Antonio Pizzi has urged his players to put their Copa America triumph behind them as they "humbly seek new results" in their forthcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Sitting in fourth place in the South American World Cup qualification standings ahead of their trip to face Paraguay in Asuncion, Chile will be making their first appearance since they lifted the Copa America after beating Argentina in a penalty shoot-out.

The game will be the first of Francisco Arce's second term in charge of Paraguay, and Pizzi warned his squad against complacency at Estadio Defensores del Chaco.

He said: "I think that Paraguay will blend the base they already have with the natural motivation that comes with a new manager.

"Opponents with new managers are an unknown quantity. We will have a very difficult match against Paraguay.

"We must rid ourselves of the medal that we won and humbly seek new results. I am convinced that if we compete in the way we can, we will win."

Chile goalkeeper and captain Claudio Bravo chose not to participate in the forthcoming qualifiers for personal reasons, and Pizzi said he would had a sixth full international cap to Universidad Catolica goalkeeper Cristopher Toselli, while Inter's Gary Medel will lead the side.

"Cristopher Toselli will be the goalkeeper to face Paraguay," said Pizzi.

"When Claudio Bravo is not playing, the captain is Gary Medel. He has my backing and is worthy of carrying the armband."