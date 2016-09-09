Christensen: My future is in Chelsea's hands

Andreas Christensen has admitted his future is not in his own hands as a transfer to Borussia Monchengladbach will not be an option if Chelsea request he returns to Stamford Bridge.

The Denmark international joined the Bundesliga side on a two-year loan deal last year and has since developed into a key figure at the Stadion im Borussia-Park.

Gladbach are keen to sign the centre-back on a permanent deal come the end of the season, but the 20-year-old realises his future lies in Chelsea's hands.

"I do not know yet whether my future lies at Chelsea or Borussia Monchengladbach," Christensen told Rheinischen Post.

"Maybe the decision is not mine to make. Perhaps I do not even have a choice. There is nothing I can do if Chelsea want me to return.

"But if I get to make the decision myself, I will take my time and take everything into consideration. It is not an easy decision.

"I like both clubs and do not want to compare them."

Christensen has a contract with Chelsea until June 2020.