Christian Eriksen collapses during Denmark vs Finland Euro 2020 game

Denmark talisman Christian Eriksen has collapsed mid-way through the team's opening Euro 2020 game against Finland, causing the match to be postponed. According to UEFA, he is now in hospital and in a stable condition, while pictures from the Getty photo agency show him conscious on a stretcher.

Eriksen fell to the ground around 42 minutes into the first half. Both sets of players immediately called for medical attention, and his team-mates stood around him to provide privacy while he was given serious medical treatment on-pitch. Medics were eventually able to construct screens around.

Both sets of players were visibly distraught, and English referee Anthony Taylor eventually postponed the game.

In a statement shortly before 6.25pm BST, UEFA said that a "crisis meeting" had taken place and that more information would be issued shortly: "Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET. The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised."