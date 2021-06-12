Christian Eriksen collapses during Denmark vs Finland Euro 2020 game
By Conor Pope
Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen has been stabilised after receiving serious medical treatment on the pitch, and the game has been postponed
Denmark talisman Christian Eriksen has collapsed mid-way through the team's opening Euro 2020 game against Finland, causing the match to be postponed. According to UEFA, he is now in hospital and in a stable condition, while pictures from the Getty photo agency show him conscious on a stretcher.
Eriksen fell to the ground around 42 minutes into the first half. Both sets of players immediately called for medical attention, and his team-mates stood around him to provide privacy while he was given serious medical treatment on-pitch. Medics were eventually able to construct screens around.
Both sets of players were visibly distraught, and English referee Anthony Taylor eventually postponed the game.
In a statement shortly before 6.25pm BST, UEFA said that a "crisis meeting" had taken place and that more information would be issued shortly: "Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET. The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised."
