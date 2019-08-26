Tottenham fear losing Christian Eriksen for cut-price fee in final week of window

Tottenham fear they could lose Christian Eriksen for as little as £30m before the European transfer window closes next Monday.

According to The Star, Spurs believe the Denmark international may depart the club in the next week.

Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Juventus have all expressed an interest in signing the former Ajax playmaker.

Eriksen is out of contract at Tottenham next summer and appears to have no intention of extending his stay in north London.

And Atletico and Madrid are prepared to test Spurs' resolve in the coming days, particularly after Mauricio Pochettino spoke of his squad being unsettled by persistent transfer rumours.

Tottenham lost 1-0 to Newcastle on Sunday, with Eriksen entering the fray as a second-half substitute.

