Tottenham name minimum price they're willing to sell Christian Eriksen for

Tottenham have told Real Madrid that they will not sell Christian Eriksen for less than £130m, according to the Daily Mirror.

After returning to the Santiago Bernabeu earlier this month, Zinedine Zidane has been tasked with overhauling Madrid’s squad this summer.

Eriksen has emerged as one of the Frenchman’s key targets, and Madrid were hopeful of acquiring him for a knock-down price given that his contract expires in 2020.

However, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is not prepared to let the Dane go on the cheap, meaning Madrid would have to break their transfer record to sign him.

Eriksen has been a key member of Mauricio Pochettino’s team since the Argentinian’s arrival in north London in 2014.

The former Ajax playmaker has made 264 club appearances since his own move to Tottenham a year earlier, but he is yet to follow in the footsteps of Harry Kane and Dele Alli by signing a new deal.

Spurs are still hopeful that Eriksen will extend his stay at the club, but they are not prepared to sell him for a cut-price fee this summer.

Pochettino’s side take on Liverpool on Sunday, before opening their new stadium with a game against Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

LISTRanked! The 15 most productive players in the Premier League this season