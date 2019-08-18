Tottenham on red alert as Real Madrid ready last-ditch move for Christian Eriksen

Real Madrid are readying a final push for Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen, report The Sun.

The Denmark international announced his intention to depart north London this summer, but Spurs are yet to receive an acceptable offer.

Eriksen's contract expires at the end of the season and the former Ajax man is unlikely to sign fresh terms.

And having previously appeared to have cooled their interest, Madrid are ready to test Tottenham's resolve with a £60m bid.

The La Liga giants are prepared to wait until the eve of the European transfer deadline on September 2 before submitting their offer.

They hope that waiting until the last moment will pressurise Spurs into selling the 27-year-old.

Eriksen made his first start of the season in Tottenham's 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Saturday.

