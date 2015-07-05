Ciftci will not push through Celtic switch – agent

Nadir Ciftci will not force a move to Celtic from Dundee United, despite the Scottish Premiership champions being keen to sign him.

The 23-year-old striker has reached double figures in both seasons he has spent at Tannadice Park, netting 14 in the league last term as United finished fifth.

Ciftci's agent – former Celtic forward Pierre van Hooijdonk – confirmed a bid had been received from Celtic, but insisted unless United accept an improved offer then the forward will resist the chance to move.

"There are only two offers on the table at the moment from two clubs," Van Hooijdonk told BBC Scotland.

"He told Wigan [Athletic] he does not want to go there. If United accept an offer from Celtic, we could talk.

"We don't want to put the player in a situation that he doesn't want to be in. He is not desperate to go.

"Nadir is away with United to Holland next week. He is very comfortable in this situation. He is not panicking because of the situation.

"When the offer is right for United and for the player, he will listen to the offer. If it's not, he won't be forced to move."