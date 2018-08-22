Cillessen injured in Barcelona training
Goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen pulled out of Barcelona's training session on Wednesday with an injured intercostal muscle.
Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen has suffered an injury to an intercostal muscle during training, the club has confirmed, potentially ruling him out of Saturday's trip to Real Valladolid.
The 29-year-old, who has made just two LaLiga appearances in his two seasons at Camp Nou, featured heavily in Barcelona's pre-season matches, starting all three of the club's International Champions Cup games.
Barcelona paid Ajax €13million for Cillessen in August 2016, but Marc-Andre ter Stegen remains the club's first choice.
A statement on the club's official website said: "Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen has picked up a sprain to an intercostal muscle on his left side.
"His availability for the upcoming fixtures will depend on his recovery from the injury."
Meanwhile, midfielder Sergi Samper was diagnosed with a sprained ankle and missed training as the Blaugrauna prepared for their second league game of the season.
