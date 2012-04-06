Cisse double seals Newcastle win at Swansea

The Senegal international, fast becoming one of the best signings of the season after arriving from Bundesliga strugglers Freiburg in January, scored in each half to give Alan Pardew's team 56 points from 32 matches.

"He was our best player today, of all our flair players he was the one who was really on his game," Pardew told Sky Sports. "We are lucky to have him and he deserved to be named man of the match.

"As a team we were flat today, some of our flair players lacked a bit of energy but we have a lot of discipline and camaraderie in this group."

CISSE'S DELIGHT

Cisse opened the scoring in the fifth minute when he picked up an excellent pass from Yohan Cabaye and fired a low shot past Swansea goalkeeper Michel Vorm.

Swansea, who are 11th in the 20-team table, controlled possession with their slick-passing style but could not find a way past Newcastle keeper Tim Krul.

Cisse went close to a second goal in the 65th minute when he sent a fierce low drive whistling past Vorm's right-hand post.

The Senegalese then put the game beyond Swansea with a delightful strike four minutes later.

Cisse received the ball from Cabaye in an awkward position 15 metres out but he showed great dexterity to get it out from under his feet and deliver a pinpoint chip that sailed over Vorm into the net.

It was his sixth goal in his last three league appearance and his ninth in eight matches for Newcastle who have now reeled off four league victories in a row.

Swansea manager Brendan Rodgers was frustrated his team failed to make the most of their dominant display.

"I thought we totally outplayed Newcastle and the only thing we couldn't do was put the ball in the net and find that little bit of quality in the final third of the pitch," said Rodgers.

"They were two outstanding finishes by Cisse, real quality. It stuns you a bit when you dominate a game like that but that's football sometimes."