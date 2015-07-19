City confirm Roberts capture

Young midfielder Patrick Roberts has completed his move from Fulham to Manchester City, the Premier League club have announced.

Fulham manager Kit Symons said on Saturday that the two clubs were in advanced talks over the transfer of the 18-year-old, who has made just 22 appearances at senior level.

And on Sunday, City confirmed the arrival of Roberts, who follows Raheem Sterling and Fabian Delph in arriving at the Etihad Stadium this week.

The trio of new arrivals, all of whom are English, will bolster City's homegrown ranks following the departure of the likes of James Milner and Frank Lampard.