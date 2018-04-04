City slacker! Jesus' heatmap sums up Manchester City's miserable first half
Gabriel Jesus had to take kick-off three times in the first half against Liverpool, making his heatmap look far from impressive.
Gabriel Jesus endured a first half to forget at Anfield as Liverpool raced into a 3-0 lead against Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.
The Brazil international was a virtual spectator according to his Opta heatmap, spending a large portion of the opening 45 minutes inside the centre circle.
Jesus - picked by Pep Guardiola in place of the injured Sergio Aguero - had to restart the game three times after each of Liverpool's goals.
Mohamed Salah slammed the hosts ahead in the 12th minute, before a super 25-yard strike from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain doubled the lead.
Sadio Mane put Jurgen Klopp's side further ahead just after the half-hour mark, while City failed to even muster an attempt on target prior to the interval.
Check out Jesus' heatmap below.
Gabriel Jesus' heatmap for the first half tells you all you need to know about Manchester City's night at Anfield so far!Credit April 4, 2018
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.