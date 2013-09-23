Clarke mulls Amalfitano purchase

The 28-year-old, who is at The Hawthorns for the season from Marseille, opened his account for West Brom with a goal in their 3-0 win over Sunderland on Saturday.

Stephane Sessegnon was also on the scoresheet on his debut against his old club, while Nicolas Anelka continued to impress with his link-up play as West Brom looked more threatening in the final third after scoring just once in their previous three Premier League fixtures.

And Clarke's delight with Amalfitano's showing could see him one step closer to a permanent deal.

"There is an option to buy (Amalfitano)," Clarke told the Birmingham Mail.

"I said in August I needed some more forward players to increase options.

"It also creates more problems for the opposition, the more good attacking players you have the more problems you are likely to cause them."

Clarke went on to praise the immediate impact of new arrival Sessegnon.

"Stephane is getting to know me and I'm getting to know him," he added.

"‘He's still getting to know the other players. I think you’ve seen he has the ability to change games and that is something we are looking for."