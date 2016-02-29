Clasico date confirmed: Barcelona versus Real Madrid on April 2

Barcelona and Real Madrid will meet in the second Clasico of the season on Saturday April 2 at Camp Nou.

La Liga has confirmed its schedule for matchday 31, with the two rivals to meet at 8.30pm local time.

The fixture comes immediately after the international break, during which Spain will play friendlies against Italy and Romania, and three days before the first scheduled Champions League quarter-finals.

Barca and Madrid are expected to progress to the last eight, having recorded 2-0 away wins in the first legs of their round-of-16 ties against Arsenal and Roma respectively.

In November's meeting at the Santiago Bernabeu, Barcelona ran out 4-0 winners in dominant display away from home that helped to bring about the end of Rafael Benitez's brief tenure as Madrid coach.

Luis Enrique's holders are top after 26 matches of the Liga season, 12 points clear of third-placed Madrid.