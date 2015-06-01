Clement ready to go it alone at Derby
Former Real Madrid assistant Paul Clement is relishing the chance to lead from the front at Championship outfit Derby County.
Paul Clement is looking forward to stepping out of Carlo Ancelotti's shadow and going it alone after accepting a three-year contract to coach Derby County.
The former Real Madrid assistant will replace Steve McClaren in the Derby hot seat after the latter was sacked following a dramatic collapse at the end of the Championship season - the club missing out on the play-offs having been top of the table in late February.
Clement had long been linked with a move to back to England following spells with Ancelotti at Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Real, and the 43-year-old is relishing the chance to be number one.
"It [becoming a head coach] is something that I have thought about for quite some time now," he told the club's official website.
"I have had a wonderful experience in the last six years working as an assistant to Carlo Ancelotti at three great clubs in Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.
"However, I really felt that it was my time now to go it alone and be a number one in my own right.
"The objective is clear; I want to take this club forward and into the Premier League, which I hope I can help achieve with my skills; I'm really up for the challenge.
"I have been thinking about this day for a long time and it is a very proud moment for me."
