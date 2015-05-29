Clement says Real goodbyes

Assistant coach Paul Clement has said his goodbyes to Real Madrid amid speculation he is set for a managerial role in England.

Carlo Ancelotti was sacked as Real head coach after two seasons on Monday, as the Italian failed to the win any of the Liga, Copa del Rey and UEFA Champions League titles this season.

It was widely expected that Clement, who worked with Ancelotti at Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, would also leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

And Clement seemingly confirmed his departure on Friday by writing on Twitter: "It has been an honour to have worked with Carlo at the number 1 club in the world.

"Thank you to all the players, staff and fans. Hala Madrid."

Clement has been linked with the vacant managerial posts at Sunderland and Derby County.