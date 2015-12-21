Clever Ighalo will see out season with Watford - Flores

Watford head coach Quique Sanchez Flores believes star forward Odion Ighalo will remain at Vicarage Road for the rest of the 2015-16 season.

The Nigeria striker scored twice as Watford recorded an impressive 3-0 home win over out-of-form Liverpool at Vicarage Road on Sunday – a fourth consecutive top-flight victory, which put them within one point of the top four.

That took Ighalo's tally to 12 Premier League goals from 17 appearances and Flores does not think Ighalo will be lured elsewhere when the January transfer window opens.

"I think Ighalo is completely clever, he chose five months ago the option to stay here with Watford," the former Atletico Madrid boss said to Sky Sports.

"He chose to stay here because he imagined something special for him. It is very clever, he knew perfectly it was the best option for him.

"I think he will finish the season with Watford - after that anybody knows.

"We have amazing strikers, but we have the facility to score every single match because we create attempts.

"I admire these players because we create a plan, then they supersede the expectation I create before the match."

Watford are also reported to be closing in on the signing of Roma attacker Juan Iturbe, who posted a farewell message to Roma supporters over the weekend.