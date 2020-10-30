Clevid Dikamona ruled out as Kilmarnock host Rangers

Kilmarnock defender Clevid Dikamona will miss the visit of Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers but his injury is not as bad as first feared.

The centre-back faces two or three weeks on the sidelines with ligament damage after landing awkwardly against Hibernian last week as his ankle and knee twisted underneath him.

Killie have a healthy squad but goalkeeper Jake Eastwood is still missing with a thigh problem.

Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Jack will be assessed ahead of Rangers’ trip to Rugby Park.

Both players picked up calf knocks in the 1-0 Europa League win over Polish side Lech Poznan on Thursday night.

Defender Nikola Katic remains out with a knee injury.