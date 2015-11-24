Club Brugge-Napoli fixture to be played behind closed doors

Thursday's Europa League match between Club Brugge and Napoli will be played behind closed doors, the city's mayor has confirmed, as the safety of supporters "cannot be guaranteed".

The high terror alert in Belgium prompted a decision not to allow travelling fans to enter the stadium, with Brugge also confirming that no further tickets would be sold.

However, mayor Renaat Landuyt has since told VTM that no fans will be let into the ground as officers required to sustain sufficient security levels could not be spared.

Club Brugge's general manager Vincent Mannaert added: "We took into account two scenarios. One where only the visiting fans would be banned, and one where we would have to play in front of an empty stadium.

"We are disappointed that the second scenario has been chosen, which we had not expected. We will now look at what we can do internally in terms of sold tickets, catering et cetera."

Belgian Pro League matches between Lokeren and Anderlecht and Mouscron-Peruwelz and Sporting Charleroi were postponed over the weekend as a result of security fears prompted by concerns that terrorists involved in the attacks in Paris could still be at large in Brussels.