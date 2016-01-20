Club legend Vicente returns to Valencia

Former Valencia stalwart Vicente Rodriguez has returned to the Liga side in a technical role, the club have confirmed.

Vicente joined Valencia from neighbours Levante in 2000 and went on to make over 300 appearances for the club during an 11-year stint, winning two Liga titles, the UEFA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and the Copa del Rey.

The former winger retired from football in 2013 after spending two years in England with Brighton & Hove Albion, and the 34-year-old has now joined the technical staff at Valencia run by new sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch, claiming he is "happy to be back home".

"I really want to begin working and help where I can," Vicente said. "I played here for 11 years and now I get the chance to help in this aspect, it's a real joy.

"It is important to return to the players who have won titles and can transmit their values to the people. I think it's good the club uses former players who have been important for Valencia."

Head coach Gary Neville is still waiting for his first Liga victory since taking charge of Valencia late last year, with his 11th-placed side having taken just four points from a possible 18 during the fledgling stages of his tenure.

And though only Paco Alcacer's last-gasp equaliser spared Neville's blushes against struggling Rayo Vallecano last time out, Vicente has urged the Valencia fans to stand by the manager and players.

He said: "I think people need to be quiet, because now it's time for the fans to be with the team and the results will come."