Clyne: I am good enough to play for England

The 23-year-old has been an ever-present in a Southampton side that sits second in the Premier League after a fine start to the season.

Clyne was rewarded for his superb form with a first call-up for England's Euro 2016 qualifying double header with San Marino and Estonia last month, but was an unused substitute in both matches.

After another excellent performance in Southampton's 1-0 win at Hull City on Saturday, Clyne is expected to be named in Roy Hodgson's squad for the qualifier with Slovenia on November 15 and the friendly against Scotland two days later.

And the former Crystal Palace man is certain he can be a success on the international stage.

"It's always good to play for your country," he said. "If you play well then you get picked up.

"I think I've got the ability to play for my country, definitely. I'm playing with lots of confidence.

"Hopefully I can get called up again and receive my first cap."