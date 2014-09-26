Coach Herrera to offer Vela Mexico return

Real Sociedad striker Vela has not played for his country since 2011 and was left out of Herrera's plans for this year's World Cup after refusing to commit to a place in the squad.

After an impressive run to the last 16 in Brazil, Mexico's attentions have already turned to the next World Cup in four years' time in Russia.

And Herrera is to give Vela the opportunity to make a comeback in games with the Netherlands – who knocked Herrera's men out in the second round – and Belarus.

"I'll make a call [to Vela] to invite him to come to the team," Herrera told ESPN.



"If he wants to come, the door is open and if not, the door is closed. Now we continue to work towards Russia.

"It will only be a phone call and the conviction must be there. I'm not going to convince anyone to be with the team."

Vela has 35 Mexico caps to his name and has scored nine goals.

The former Arsenal man found the net 21 times for Sociedad last season and was on target in the 4-2 win over Real Madrid in August.