Trending

Coach Klopas and Leon depart Chicago Fire

By

Chicago Fire head coach Frank Klopas and head of soccer operations Javier Leon have stepped down after failing to make the MLS play-offs.

The Fire missed out on a post-season spot in the Eastern Conference by just goal difference to Montreal Impact.

 

Chicago were beaten 5-2 by New York Red Bulls in their final regular-season game on Sunday, failing to take advantage of Montreal's 1-0 loss to Canadian rivals Toronto a day earlier.

 

Klopas had held his position since 2011 and also finished agonisingly short of a play-off spot in his first season.

 

"No one appreciates Frank's passion, integrity and competitive spirit more than me," said franchise owner Andrew Hauptman.

 

"Frank has been a big part of this organization for many years as a player, technical director and coach. I want to personally thank him for his efforts over this period. He is a wonderful friend and will always be a member of the Fire family.

 

"There have been many highlights over these years but I think now is an appropriate time to make a transition to new leadership.

 

"Of course, making this team compete for championships on a consistent basis is our first priority."

 

Klopas is already the second head coach to depart a franchise after the regular season, with Schellas Hyndman having resigned from Dallas on Saturday after their 2-1 loss at San Jose Earthquakes.