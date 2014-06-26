Coach Low pleased as Germany top group

Thomas Muller's fourth goal of the competition 10 minutes after half-time was enough to settle matters in a sodden Recife, ensuring Germany progressed as group winners.

Low offered praise to Bastien Schweinsteiger after Muller's Bayern Munich team-mate came into a tweaked starting line-up, but asked for more quality in terms of Germany's final ball when the knockout stages get under way.

"We have dominated the game and deserved to win,"" Low told the German Football Association's official website.

"We have allowed no chance until the final phase (of the match). However, we have often missed the final pass unfortunately.

"Bastian Schweinsteiger has done his thing very well. I wanted Sami Khedira to have a break."

Goalscorer Muller echoed the thoughts of his boss and believes the squad's togetherness can help Germany go deep into the tournament.

"We were the clearly superior team," he said. "Especially at the beginning, we were strong.

"Overall we have made a very good game. We have big plans, with work and team spirit have to continue on the course."

A last-16 tie against the runner-up in Group H awaits for Germany in Porto Alegre on Monday, and defender Mats Hummels was satisfied with his country's progress both against the USA and throughout the round-robin phase.

He added: "We knew that the Americans are a strong team. But we have hardly allowed opportunities.

"We would each gladly have taken seven points before the World Cup began."